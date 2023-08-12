Leaders of the Zomi Council Steering Committee from Manipur convened with Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga at his office, expressing gratitude for his dedicated service to the zo-ethnic populace of Manipur.

During the meeting, the Zomi Council Steering Committee presented their requests and concerns, to which Pu Zoramthanga offered valuable insights and advice. While acknowledging the importance of immediate aid, Chief Minister Zoramthanga highlighted that Mizoram is on the brink of elections, which could pose challenges to prompt assistance. Nevertheless, he assured the committee that their demands will be given due consideration by the administration.

Members of the Zomi Council Steering Committee commended the Mizoram government's efforts in reconstructing vital road links, such as the Tuivai Bridge, Daido Road, and Hliappui to Kawlkulh Road. These road connections play a crucial role in facilitating the import of essential goods from Manipur. The committee acknowledged that despite the ongoing conflicts in Manipur, Mizoram has been steadfast in ensuring the flow of necessary commodities.

Additionally, the committee highlighted the proactive roles played by Mizoram Members of Parliament, Shri C. Lalrosanga and Shri K. Vanlalvena. These MPs have been championing the cause of the zo-ethnic population in Parliament, with strong backing from the media. The committee members expressed their gratitude and relief for the concerted efforts undertaken on their behalf.