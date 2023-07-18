The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on July 18 announced the list of its candidates for the coming election to the Mizoram Assembly.

Election to the state assembly is most likely to be held in November or the first part of December.

As per the candidature list, the ZPM is set to contest all 40 assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Lalduhoma will be contesting from his home constituency Serchhip as to try his luck for the 'chief ministerial candidate'.

Here is the list of 40 candidates:

Earlier, Mizoram State BJP leader R Vanramchhuanga tenders his resignation on July 13 as a state vice president.

In his letter, he stated that he believes the massive demolition of Christian Churches in Manipur was supported by the state and Central authorities. To protest against this act of criminal injustice to Christians and the Christian religion, he has submitted his resignation as the state vice president, of BJP Mizoram Pradesh, with immediate effect, he added.

He also mentioned that, in the recent outbreak of ethnic conflict in Manipur state, 357 (three hundred and fifty-seven) Christian Churches, Pastor Quarters, and Office Buildings belonging to different churches have so far been burned into ashes by Meitei militants.

