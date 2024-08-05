Chinland Government leaders and ZO Re-Unification Organization (ZORO) held a meeting on Monday at Treasury Square Aizawl. The meeting was chaired by President of ZORO R. Sangkawia; and Pathanga, Chief Minister of Chinland Government was present.

ZORO condemns the ongoing conflict between the Chinland Government/Chinland Council and the Chinland Brotherhood/Chin National Organization (CNO) in Myanmar's Chin State, and is currently working as a peacemaker between the two factions.

During the meeting today, ZORO President R. Sangkawia said, “We are brothers and cannot be separated, and we must not fight amongst ourselves. I am certain that God will one day bring us all together in peace.”

Chinland Government/Chinland Council leaders extended their gratitude towards ZORO’s effort in building peace between the two sections and agreed that they should not be at war with their brothers in Chin State. They also expressed their willingness for a dialogue with the Chinland Brotherhood/Chin National Organisation (CNO)

ZORO states that they will continue to work to resolve the differences between the Chinland Government/Chinland Council and the Chinland Brotherhood/Chin National Organization (CNO), and plans to hold a meeting with the two sides to reach an agreement at the earliest opportunity.