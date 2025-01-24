Mizoram-based Zo Re-Unification Organization (ZORO), on January 24, announced a protest on January 29 against the orders to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and fence the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) by the Centre and state governments.

They intend to burn the government orders as a symbolic act of defiance.

During the interaction with the media, ZORO affirmed that they identify not as a political party, but rather as a unifying body for Zo ethnic communities across India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, striving to create a single nation for the Mizos.

Michael Lalramsanga, President of the ZORO Thalai (Youth) Headquarters in Aizawl, said, “The Zo ethnic group/Zofate are scattered across India, Burma, and Bangladesh. The Government of India has allowed people living within 16 km of the border to travel within this zone without a passport, and inter-marriage and family visits are freely allowed as brothers and sisters living across the border. The Mizos living in India and Myanmar are in touch and connected with each other in every way. In our hearts, we pray that one day our nation will become one and grow into a larger nation. However, it is most unfortunate that the Government of India has violated the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and issued an order requiring a border pass to travel to Myanmar, which we feel is an oppression of the Mizos living on both sides of the border.”

Lalramsanga added that ZORO will continue to oppose the Central Government's attempt to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and introduce border fencing.

He stated that Article 36(1) of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2007 reads, "Indigenous peoples, especially those separated by international borders, shall enjoy mutual assistance in religious and social affairs, economic and political matters — the right to interact and discuss with their own people."

"The rulers of the country shall take steps to ensure the realization of these rights in consultation with the indigenous people," he added.

Furthermore, he criticized the Indian government for opposing Article 36(1) of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2007, despite having previously supported it at the UN.

ZORO called on the people of Mizoram to join their protest and the burning of the orders, scheduled to take place in front of Vanapa Hall in Aizawl and other district capitals, to oppose what they view as oppressive policies.