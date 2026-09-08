Mizoram: ZPM amends constitution to allow CM Lalduhoma to hold party post
Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has amended its party constitution to allow Chief Minister Lalduhoma to simultaneously hold an office-bearer position in the organisation, party leaders said on September 8
Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has amended its party constitution to allow Chief Minister Lalduhoma to simultaneously hold an office-bearer position in the organisation, party leaders said on September 8.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the ZPM headquarters executive committee in Aizawl, where Clause 1 of Article 21 of the party constitution was amended.
The provision earlier barred ministers from holding office-bearer positions in the party. Following the amendment, the restriction has been relaxed specifically for the chief minister, allowing Lalduhoma to hold a post in the ZPM while continuing in office.
The relaxation does not extend to other ministers, who will continue to be barred from holding office-bearer positions under the existing provision, party leaders said.
The move comes after the ZPM executive committee recently decided not to conduct internal elections for selecting party leaders and office-bearers. Instead, the party’s highest decision-making body, the Val Upa Council (VUC), was entrusted with appointing them.
The latest amendment clears the way for Lalduhoma to formally assume a party office while serving as chief minister.
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