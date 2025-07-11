Mizoram: ZPM-BJP face-off over Chakma autonomous council dissolution

Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) urged Governor Vijay Kumar Singh to review his decision to dissolve the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), but the move was met with resistance from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 10.

The governor's decision was welcomed by the people of the CADC, BJP Minority Morcha national secretary Delson Notlia claimed while addressing a press conference here.

The BJP was voted out of power in CADC on June 16 after its head, party leader Molin Kumar Chakma, was removed in a no-confidence motion.

Singh imposed the governor’s rule in the CADC on Monday, citing constant political instability, which affected the administration of the council, and the government described this move as “a breach of democratic principles”.

In the 20-member CADC, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) now has 16 members and had staked claim to form the next executive committee of the Council.

Home Minister K Sapdanga on Tuesday said the governor used his discretionary power to dissolve the CADC after ignoring the suggestion of the council of ministers.

Taking exception to Sapdanga’s appeal, the BJP said the governor has the discretionary power to decide on the matter of ADCs, and it has been done on several occasions in the past.

“The governor’s decision was wholeheartedly welcomed by the people of the Chakma council. Labelling it as a breach of democratic principles and urging him to revoke his decision was very unfortunate,” Notlia said.

He said that the CADC has been witnessing political instability and the leader was changed 10 times between 2013 and 2023, and again twice in the present term from 2023.

He alleged that people have suffered because of political instability, financial mismanagement, illegal recruitment and corruption in the Council.

The employees of the CADC have also not been paid for five months, Notlia claimed.

The BJP leader said several prominent Chakma organisations had urged both the governor and the chief minister in June to suspend the council and set up an inquiry commission to investigate the alleged financial mismanagement and corruption.

These appeals motivated Singh to imposed the Governor’s rule on July 7 for six months, Notlia said.

“In its political history, Mizoram has never experienced a situation where the council of ministers challenge the decision of the Governor on ADCs,” he added..

Molin Kumar Chakma was sworn in as the CADC chief on February 4, marking the creation of the first BJP-led executive body in the Chakma council since its inception in 1972.

However, after four months, 12 of its members, including incumbent council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, resigned from the BJP and defected to the ZPM in June.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the country’s constitution in 1972 for the welfare of Chakma tribals of Mizoram.

The council has 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.