In response to the growing drug menace in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief is considering amendments to the state excise act.

The current excise act in Mizoram is designed to control the import, export, transport, manufacture, sale, and possession of alcoholic liquor and intoxicating drugs, as well as to impose duties of excise on these substances. However, despite these regulations, Mizoram has been grappling with significant drug abuse issues.

Speaking to India Today NE, Lalduhoma said, "It will be necessary to have amendments in the existing excise act as we want to authorise local people by giving them legal authority to stop this drug menace for which budget allocation will also be provided for this department."

It is to be mentioned here that the state has been facing drug menace since 1984, with a total of 1,645 people having died due to drug abuse up to the data provided.



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In the first two months of 2023 alone, 19 deaths were attributed to drug abuse, raising concerns that the year could see an even higher number of drug-related fatalities than the previous year's 43. Drug abuse in Mizoram is not limited to traditional user groups but has spread across various demographics, including the youth in urban areas. Factors contributing to drug abuse include peer pressure, lack of parental affection, broken families, and media influence.

Mizoram's geographical location bordering Myanmar makes it a major conduit for drugs entering India and Bangladesh, with recent seizures including 15.9 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 42 crore.

The BJP, in its manifesto for the Mizoram Assembly election held on November 7, 2023, promised to launch 'Operation Drug-Free Mizoram' and establish a specialized anti-drug task force to address this issue. They also pledged to upgrade border checkpoints and establish sophisticated drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in each district.

The ZPM chief's consideration to amend the state excise act is likely aimed at strengthening the existing laws and introducing new measures to more effectively combat the drug problem in Mizoram.