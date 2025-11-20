Mizoram: ZPM MLA resigns as finance advisor days after Dampa Bypoll defeat

ZPM MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga has resigned from his post as Finance and Planning Advisor to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, an official said.

His resignation came just days after the ruling Zoram People’s Movement suffered a setback in the Dampa assembly by-election, where the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) clinched the seat.

Lalvenchhunga submitted his resignation on Monday, though Chief Minister Lalduhoma told reporters that he has not accepted it yet.

The Chief Minister currently has five advisors with minister of state rank, four of whom are MLAs. Explaining his decision, Lalvenchhunga said he stepped down “for the betterment of his party and to improve governance,” adding that his responsibilities as an MLA require full attention.

He said he believes he can contribute more effectively to both the government and the strengthening of ZPM without holding the advisor position.

Lalvenchhunga had earlier contested the 2018 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on PRISM party tickets before defeating MNF MLA Zothantluanga to win the Aizawl West-I seat in the 2023 assembly polls, after which he was appointed as an advisor to the Chief Minister.