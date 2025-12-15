Mizoram: ZPM, MNF forge alliance to form stable government in Lai Autonomous district council

With no single party securing a clear majority in the 12th Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) have come together to form a joint legislature party, named the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP), aimed at ensuring political stability and uninterrupted governance in the council.

Under the power-sharing arrangement, T. Zakunga of the ZPM has been nominated as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the LADC, while the post of Deputy Chief Executive Member will be held by a nominee from the MNF.

The ZPM secured six seats in the LADC elections. The elected members include T. Zakunga, L.R. Dingliana Chinzah, Lallura Chinzah, T. Lalchhuanvawra, Dr. K. Lalchhuanpuia, and K. Lalramzauva.

Addressing party members and supporters, Zakunga—who also leads both the ZPM Legislature Party and the newly formed LLP in the LADC—said that although the party managed to win only six seats, the mandate should be accepted with humility and faith. He remarked that the ZPM government in Mizoram was a blessing and that the LADC outcome, though modest, was accepted as the will of God.

Zakunga further revealed that following the election results, the ZPM Political Affairs Committee initially explored the possibility of forming a government with the Congress. However, after detailed deliberations, the party leadership concluded that an alliance with the MNF would offer greater stability and smoother administration in the council.

Highlighting the developmental challenges faced by the LADC due to prolonged political uncertainty, Zakunga said the absence of a stable government had adversely affected governance and progress. He expressed confidence that the united leadership of the ZPM and MNF would help restore effective administration.

The leaders of the alliance are scheduled to meet the Governor later on Monday to formally stake claim to form the new government in the Lai Autonomous District Council.