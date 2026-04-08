Mizoram: ZPM ramps up Aizawl civic poll campaign, promises ‘clean governance’

Fresh campaign momentum gathered in Aizawl on April 8 as the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) set out its pitch for the upcoming municipal elections, placing transparency and financial discipline at the centre of its message.

With polling for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation scheduled for April 21, ZPM leaders used a series of street rallies to criticise the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration, alleging misuse of the civic body’s functioning. The party claimed the corporation had been reduced to a “contract distribution centre” for political loyalists.

Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova said the earlier administration “reduced the AMC to a level where they merely handed out contracts to their favourites”, adding that financial management under a ZPM-led body would be conducted with “total transparency”.

The party also outlined its governance approach, stressing decentralisation through ward committees. According to Lalchhanzova, these committees would be empowered to carry out development work within legal frameworks while ensuring accountable use of public funds.

Forest Minister Lalthansanga reinforced the party’s focus on fiscal discipline, pointing to what he described as a shift in public perception towards taxation. “Under the ZPM administration, the public is pleased because taxes are being utilised honestly,” he said. He added that consistent payment of electricity dues had helped the state secure rebates exceeding Rs 700 crore.

The contest for the 19 wards is expected to be closely fought. ZPM, MNF and the Indian National Congress have fielded candidates in all wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated 11 candidates.

Vote counting is scheduled for April 27.