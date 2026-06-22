Mizoram: ZPM rejects internal rift claims, says govt performing better than previous regimes

Senior Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and Adviser to the Chief Minister, TBC Lalvenchhunga, on June 22 dismissed allegations of internal divisions within the ruling party, asserting that the ZPM government remains united and is performing better than previous administrations.

Addressing a function at the party office in Aizawl, Lalvenchhunga acknowledged that differences of opinion exist within the party but maintained that such differences are natural in any democratic organisation and should not be misconstrued as signs of disunity.

“Divergent opinions do exist, which is entirely normal, but allegations claiming an internal rift within the ZPM are completely false. Even if we are not the absolute ideal, we are still performing better than previous governments,” he said.

Lalvenchhunga, who represents Aizawl West-I constituency in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly and serves as a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), urged party workers to place the interests of Mizoram and its people above personal ambitions.

Emphasising unity within the party, he said there was no distinction between senior and junior members in the ZPM and credited the party’s growth to the collective efforts of its members.

“ZPM was built collectively by all of us. When our Chief Minister and ministers perform well, the entire party benefits. Their reputation reflects positively on all of us,” he said.

The ZPM leader also called upon party workers and leaders to uphold integrity and resist any pressure to engage in wrongdoing. He stressed the need for leaders to guide the public in the right direction and maintain ethical standards in governance.

Referring to recent political speculation, Lalvenchhunga said discussions surrounding alleged differences between Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister K. Sapdanga had fuelled rumours of discord within the party. However, he firmly denied any internal split and alleged that certain deliberations of the PAC had been leaked and misrepresented, leading to unnecessary controversy.

“There are people who would not mind seeing us disintegrate, but we will not break apart. Instead, we will continue to reform and improve,” he said.

The remarks come in the wake of allegations by Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte, who recently claimed that the ruling party was facing a serious internal rift that could affect its organisational structure. Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier rejected those allegations.

Political discussions intensified after the Mizoram government recently reshuffled ministerial portfolios, transferring the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department from Home Minister K. Sapdanga to Chief Minister Lalduhoma. Earlier, in March last year, Sapdanga had also been relieved of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation portfolio.

Lalduhoma assumed office as the Chief Minister of Mizoram on December 8, 2023, following the ZPM’s victory in the state assembly elections.