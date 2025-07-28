Mizoram: ZPM scrambles to restore NH-6, promises swift action amid mounting crisis

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Legislature Party has launched an emergency response to the growing crisis along National Highway-6, where a damaged stretch between Kawnpui and Sairang has stranded commuters and disrupted the state’s vital supply line.

Led by PWD Minister Pu Vanlalhlana, an urgent meeting was convened late Saturday night with 16 Ministers and MLAs in attendance. The party expressed serious concern over the slow pace of road repair and the distress faced by travellers caught along the route.

To tackle the worsening situation, the government has sanctioned Rs 3 lakh to provide food and water to those stranded. Relief distribution began on Sunday under the supervision of the Kolasib Deputy Commissioner. Several leaders, including Kolasib MLA and Deputy Speaker Pu Lalfamkima, MLA Pu Jeje Lalpekhlua, and CM's Adviser Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, have been assigned to oversee operations in their respective areas.

Additional police personnel are being deployed to maintain order and assist with ongoing relief work. Meanwhile, Ministers and MLAs will now be required to visit the affected site daily to monitor repair progress. Senior officials from the PWD will remain stationed on-site to ensure faster execution and accountability.

The state government is also mobilising construction materials, with boulders being sourced both locally and from the Silchar area. Equipment and fuel support have come from various government officials, including three trucks and a roller from Minister Pu F Rodingliana and three JCBs from CM’s Adviser Er H Ginzalala.

A special Crisis Management Committee has been formed to coordinate the multi-agency response. On Sunday morning, senior PWD engineers were briefed by Ministers at the residence of the PWD Minister, where a team that included Ministers Dr Vanlalthlana, Pu F. Rodingliana, Prof Lalnilawma, and Advisers Pu Lalmuanpuia Punte and Pu TBC Lalvenchhunga reviewed the latest updates.

Field visits have already begun. Ministers Dr. Vanlalthlana and Prof Lalnilawma inspected the repair works, while Pu Jeje Lalpekhlua and Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah oversaw food supply distribution. During a visit to Mualkhang, NHIDCL officials pointed to large-scale earth-cutting for railway line construction as a likely cause of the road's deterioration. The government has promised a formal inquiry into the matter.

Supply Minister Pu B Lalchhanzova, who has been stationed at the site since Friday night, continues to manage the transport of essential commodities into the affected region.

The ZPM Legislature Party reaffirmed its commitment to restoring NH-6 as quickly as possible and ensuring that future infrastructure is built to more durable standards. The efforts are in line with Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma’s directive for an all-hands response to the crisis.