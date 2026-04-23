Mizoram: ZPM senior vice president W Chhuanawma steps down citing health concerns

Senior vice president of the Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), W Chhuanawma, has sought leave from his party post citing persistent health issues.

In a letter addressed to the party leadership on April 22, Chhuanawma, who also serves as deputy chief whip in the current ZPM government, said he had been considering stepping down since last year but postponed the decision following advice from party leaders.

The development comes amid changes in the party’s leadership, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma being given charge as party president during the absence of incumbent president Lalliansawta, who is on indefinite leave due to health concerns.

Chhuanawma stated that he deferred his decision until after the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections held on April 21.

Party sources said the move reflects ongoing adjustments within the leadership of the ruling party in Mizoram.