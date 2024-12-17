Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has moved to form a board in the 20-member Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, despite falling one short of the majority mark.

After five members of the Mizo National Front (MNF) switched sides, ZPM became the largest party in the council, securing the support of 10 members. However, the majority threshold of 11 remains unmet.

On Monday, 10 ZPM members, led by Mohan Chakma, met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan to stake their claim for forming the next board. The delegation submitted a letter to the governor, asserting their majority. The governor is expected to make a decision on the matter soon.

The council has been in a deadlock since the removal of the MNF-led board, led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma, following a no-confidence motion on December 11. (With inputs from PTI)