Mizoram: ZPM sweeps Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls with landslide victory

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a sweeping victory in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections on April 27, winning 17 out of 19 seats in the civic body, officials said.

Counting of votes was conducted peacefully at the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner’s office, with results officially declared by the Mizoram State Election Commission.

The main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), which had dominated the previous AMC elections in 2021 with 11 seats, managed to secure just one ward this time. The Indian National Congress also won a single seat. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested 11 seats, failed to win any.

All three major parties, ZPM, MNF, and Congress, had fielded candidates in all 19 wards. Notably, all six seats reserved for women were won by ZPM candidates, further consolidating the party’s dominance.

The AMC, established in 2010 under the Mizoram Municipalities Act, 2007, comprises 19 wards. Historically, the Congress won the inaugural civic polls in 2010, while the MNF secured victories in both 2015 and 2021 elections.

This year’s civic polls, held on April 21, recorded a voter turnout of 62.77 per cent out of an electorate of approximately 2.39 lakh.