The incoming government in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), an alliance of regional parties, has pledged to focus on the development of the state's youth by leveraging central schemes.

Speaking to India Today NE, the ZPM chief said, "For the youths, it's the skill development and entrepreneurship, as we have a hand-holding policy which will provide financial assistance to start their business to utilize their skills and will heavily depend on central schemes."

The ZPM has proposed the establishment of a state-of-the-art youth centre as part of its commitment to uplift the younger generation. This initiative was announced by Lalduhoma, who is seen as the CM face of Mizoram after the massive victory against the MNF in the Mizoram Assembly elections.



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The alliance aims to prioritize capacity-building programs, entrepreneurship, and job counselling centres for the youth, indicating a reliance on central funding and schemes to achieve these objectives.

Lalduhoma has also highlighted the importance of developing farmers in the region, with plans to purchase key cash crops like ginger and broomsticks at guaranteed prices.

Mizoram, known for its lush evergreen hills and dense bamboo jungles, is situated at the southernmost tip of Northeast India. The ZPM's strategy to ally with the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) to gain Hmar votes demonstrates their political manoeuvring to strengthen their position in the state.

By depending on central schemes and initiatives, the ZPM is working towards creating opportunities for the youth of Mizoram, aiming to harness the potential of the state's natural resources and demographic dividend to foster sustainable development and economic growth.