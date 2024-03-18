Samuel Lalbiakhlua, an 11-year-old from the Saitual hamlet in Mizoram, has become one of India's youngest paragliding pilots.

He successfully completed a paragliding session at the world's second-highest paragliding institute, Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, on March 16.

This accomplishment places him among a select group of children who have taken off from Bir Billing.



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Although he started his training only a week ago, Samuel completed an unassisted flight within that week.

He plans to complete several other sessions across different courses to reach the P2 level. Samuel first began paragliding at the age of 6.