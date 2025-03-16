Home Minister Amit Shah gifted Mizoram's 7-year-old singer, Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte a guitar during his visit to the state on March 15.

The guitar was presented to the little prodigy after she performed a heartfelt rendition of Vande Mataram in Aizawl.

Taking to his official X site, Home Minister Shah wrote, "Love for Bharat unites us all. Deeply moved to listen to Mizoram's wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl today. The seven-year-old's love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerizing experience."

Love for Bharat unites us all.



Deeply moved to listen to Mizoram's wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl today. The seven-year-old's love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerizing experience.



Gifted her a… pic.twitter.com/7CLOKjkQ9y — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 15, 2025

Hnamte, a young singing sensation from Mizoram, first gained nationwide attention in 2020 when a video of her singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' went viral. Her powerful voice and patriotic spirit earned her widespread admiration. She received multiple awards from the Mizoram government, including a special appreciation from the Governor.

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Assam since March 14 (Friday). However, on Saturday, March 15, he visited Mizoram, where he attended the land transfer ceremony for the Assam rifles' land being transferred to the Mizoram government.

Speaking at the event, Shah praised the Assam Rifles for serving the people.

"The Assam Rifles has served the people of Mizoram through the guiding principle of security through fraternity. Today, the force set an exemplary standard in commitment to the people by handing over a significant portion of its land to the state govt for the benefit of the people," Shah's post on X read.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted how the relocation of the Assam Rifles Headquarters from Central Aizawl to Zokhawsang marked a significant milestone in the Indian government's commitment to the development of Mizoram.