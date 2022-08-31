Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana inaugurated 10 ICU beds with other essential equipment funded under HDFC Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme “Parivartan” at Civil hospital, Aizawl today.

Speaking at the inaugural function held at Doctor’s Seminar Room, Civil Hospital, Aizawl, the Minister expressed his gratitude, on behalf of the State government and the people of Mizoram, to HDFC bank and requested HDFC officials to explore possibilities of extending the CSR programme to other district hospitals in Mizoram.

Apart from the 10-bed ICU at Civil Hospital, Aizawl, HDFC Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme “Parivartan” donated Motorised ICU Bed - 5, Multi Para Monitor - 5, Suction Machine - 5, BiPAP Machine - 5, CPAP Machine - 5, Ventilator - 2 and Median Transport Ventilator - 3 each to Lunglei Civil Hospital and Siaha District hospital on June 16, 2022. The Bank also donated equipment worth Rs. 13,75,000/- to the Government of Mizoram in her fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bank also, from time to time, donated blood vents and other essential equipment to Civil Hospital, Aizawl Blood Bank.

HDFC Bank Parivartan has worked with several state governments on improving the healthcare infrastructure.

HDFC Bank Parivartan works closely with its stakeholders. After learning about the requirement for ICU beds in the city to prepare for the subsequent covid19 waves or any other eventuality, we are setting this up. Healthcare is a key focus area for Parivartan.

“We believe in collaborating with our partners, government, and local administration to take our efforts to the next level and make a difference in the lives of the local community”, said Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head, CSR & ESG.