Mizoram’s Anthurium Festival returns with flowers, treks and Mizo culture

Mizoram’s Anthurium Festival returned on October 1 after a three-year break, with the three-day event bringing together horticulture, adventure, music and indigenous culture at Ailawng and Reiek.

Organised by Mizoram Tourism in association with the Department of Horticulture, the festival will continue until October 3. This year, the event has been expanded beyond its traditional focus on flowers, with visitors being offered trekking, cave exploration, village visits, local food, traditional games, handicrafts and cultural performances.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the festival was aimed at ensuring that tourism benefits communities across the state.

“Tourism must create value not only for destinations, but for the people who make those destinations special,” Hmar said.

He said the festival brings together Mizoram’s horticulture, landscapes, culture and communities while creating opportunities for local businesses.

“When visitors travel to our villages, use local transport, eat local food, buy from local businesses, meet our growers and experience our traditions, the benefits of tourism travel much further,” he said.

Hmar added that the state wanted tourism growth to remain rooted in local communities while taking Mizoram’s unique experiences to a wider national and international audience.

Horticulture Minister C Lalsawivunga attended the event as the chief guest, highlighting the connection between the state’s floriculture sector and its tourism potential.

Anthurium cultivation has become an important livelihood activity for communities in Mizoram, with women-led cultivation initiatives such as the Zo Anthurium Growers Society playing a key role.

The flowers grown on Mizoram’s hillsides are supplied to markets within India and outside the country. The festival seeks to bring this story of cultivation and local enterprise into the larger tourism experience.

Flower shows, nursery visits and garden experiences are among the horticulture-focused activities planned during the festival, with visitors also able to explore the Rose Garden and meet local growers.

Adventure activities form a major part of this year’s festival. Visitors can explore Ngai Tlang, Ailawng Tlang and Reiek Tlang, including the Reiek Tlang Sunrise Trek.

Cave exploration at Khuangchera Puk, Thawngpawnga Puk and Ngaitei Puk is also part of the programme.

The festival also includes visits to Reiek Heritage Village and nearby villages, where visitors can experience traditional Mizo homes and learn about local community life.

The programme features demonstrations of traditional Mizo games, including Insuknawr, Inbuan, Kalchhet and Insaihruipawh. Shooting competitions, children's activities and other interactive events are also scheduled.

Cultural performances will include Cheraw and other folk dances, traditional music and a traditional fashion show. Visitors can also sample local cuisine and explore handloom and handicraft exhibitions.

Leikapui Night on October 2 will feature Mizo artistes performing popular old songs, while a closing concert on October 3 will bring several leading artistes from the state to the festival stage.

The festival is also expected to generate business for local transport operators, eateries, shops, homestays, guides, artisans and flower growers as visitors move between Ailawng and Reiek.

Preparations for the event involved government departments, the Young Mizo Association, community representatives from Reiek and Ailawng, the Zo Anthurium Grower Society and the Mizo Indigenous Games organising team.

The organisers are positioning the festival as part of Mizoram's wider 2026 tourism calendar, with horticulture serving as an entry point to the state's mountains, villages, food, culture and adventure experiences.

The Anthurium Festival will continue at Ailawng and Reiek until October 3.