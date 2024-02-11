The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex students body in Mizoram on Sunday called off plans to construct a building at one of the government primary schools in state capital Aizawl.

The decision to construct a school at the Government Nepali Primary School, Rangvamual, came after the MZP had demanded for an immediate solution for students at the primary school, who have to sit outside to attend classes, and the school education department's failure to resolve the issue.

According to statement of the MZP, the construction of classrooms at Government Nepali Primary School is to commence from February 12.

The decision to cancel the construction work by MZP came after the intervention of MLA and Adviser to CM, TBC Lalvenchhunga. The Legislator and the students body met the Director of School Education department who informed them that construction of classrooms at the school will immediately start using Rs. 26 lakhs from Samagra fund.

The Department officials also assured the MZP that students from the school will temporarily shift to the Community Hall of Rangvamual until construction of their school building is complete.