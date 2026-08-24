Mizoram’s big infrastructure push: Lalduhoma reviews projects hit by monsoon delays

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on August 24 reviewed the progress of several major infrastructure projects across the state at a Mi-PRAGATI meeting, with officials highlighting delays caused by the monsoon and measures needed to keep projects on schedule.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall, was attended by Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga, PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, Art and Culture Minister C Lalsawivunga, Information Communication and Technology Minister Vanlalthlana, Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and senior officials.

One of the key projects reviewed was the proposed Thenzawl Peace City Master Plan in Serchhip district. The planning area covers 85 sq km across six Village Councils in and around Thenzawl, of which 51.81 sq km has been identified as developable land.

The initial projects under the plan include a solid waste management system costing an estimated Rs 4 crore, development of the Dilpui Lake area at Rs 8 crore and a new Saturday Market at Rs 3 crore. Another Rs 23 crore has been allocated for rejuvenating the Lau river and implementing flood mitigation measures in the old city area.

The Peace City project was proposed as part of efforts to ease pressure on Aizawl, where migration from other parts of Mizoram has increased over the years. Thenzawl is around 90 km from the state capital.

The meeting also assessed work on the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) Conference Centre at Thingsulthliah near Aizawl. The project is being developed under the Ministry of Tourism's Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme at an approved cost of Rs 99.71 crore.

Officials said hill cutting at the site was 80 per cent complete, while entry-road cutting had reached 90 per cent and exit-road cutting was fully completed. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2028.

Progress on the Mizo Fiber Grid Network (MFGN) was also reviewed. The network aims to connect all district headquarters through 543 km of Optical Ground Wire and 82 km of Aerially Deployed Optical Fibre Cable.

Sanctioned at Rs 50 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, the project is targeted for completion by December this year. So far, 24 km of Optical Ground Wire has been strung.

The Rs 60 crore integrated office complex at the Mizoram New Capital Complex in Aizawl was another project discussed. Officials said 15 per cent of the work had been completed, with monsoon conditions affecting the pace of construction.

The meeting also reviewed the 21-km Pukzing-Silsury road project in Mamit district, along Mizoram's border with Bangladesh. The Rs 100.24 crore project has recorded 8.38 per cent progress.

Compensation claims and monsoon-related delays were discussed during the review, with officials directed to address the issues to keep the road project on track for its scheduled completion in January 2028.