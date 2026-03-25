Mizoram’s border districts ban fuel exports to Myanmar amid supply concerns

Mizoram’s southern border districts of Siaha and Lunglei have imposed restrictions on the movement and export of petroleum products to neighbouring Myanmar amid concerns of a potential fuel shortage, officials said on March 25.

The measures come in the wake of supply uncertainties linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, prompting authorities to tighten regulation and prevent disruption of local availability.

In Siaha district, Deputy Commissioner V L Hruaizela Khiangte issued an order prohibiting the unauthorised export of petrol and diesel to Myanmar and other countries. The order also restricts bulk sales to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Under the new guidelines, fuel outlets in Siaha must regulate transactions strictly. Sales exceeding 500 litres of petrol or 1,000 litres of diesel will be permitted only to entities holding valid storage licences.

Similarly, Lunglei District Magistrate Navneet Mann has banned the transportation of fuel meant for sale in Myanmar following reports of unauthorised cross-border movement. Officials said transporting petroleum products without valid permits violates the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

The district administrations warned that violators would face penal action under the Petroleum Act, 1934, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The restrictions come amid heightened vigilance along Mizoram’s porous 510-km border with Myanmar, shared by six districts of the state. Authorities are working to prevent illegal diversion of fuel by private transporters and traders, a practice that has been reported frequently in the border areas.

Officials said the steps are aimed at safeguarding essential fuel supplies within the state during a period of volatility in global oil markets and ensuring that local demand is met without disruption.