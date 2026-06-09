Mizoram's Capt Lalrinawma Sailo awarded Kirti Chakra for gallantry in anti-terror operation

Captain Lalrinawma Sailo, a 27-year-old Army officer from Mizoram, has been conferred the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, for displaying exceptional bravery during a counter-terror operation.

The officer, who serves with the 4 Para (Special Forces), received the award from President Droupadi Murmu during the first phase of the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, June 8.

In a post on social media, the President lauded Capt Sailo's courage, stating that during a counter-terror operation in Srinagar district, he successfully identified a high-profile terrorist and neutralised him. She said the officer displayed "daunting courage and devotion to duty" while eliminating the remaining terrorists at close range.

According to his father, Saihmingliana Sailo, the Army officer earned the prestigious award for his actions during Operation Sindoor.

Congratulating the officer, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said Capt Sailo's achievement had brought pride to the state. The Mizoram government has also announced a cash award of Rs 10 lakh in recognition of his gallantry, officials said.

Capt Sailo was among seven recipients of the Kirti Chakra this year, including two personnel who were honoured posthumously for acts of exceptional bravery and selfless service.

Born in March 1999, Capt Sailo hails from Chanmari locality in Aizawl. He studied at the Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun before joining the National Defence Academy in 2018. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in 2021.

With the honour, Capt Sailo becomes only the second Mizo to receive the Kirti Chakra. The first recipient from the state was Chalhnuna Lushai of the Assam Rifles, who was awarded the gallantry medal in 1968.