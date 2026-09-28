Mizoram’s Chakma Autonomous District Council to implement NEP from 2027-28, introduce weekly Mizo Speaking Day

The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the 2027-28 academic session and introduce a weekly ‘Mizo Speaking Day’ in all primary and middle schools under its jurisdiction, an official said on Monday, September 28.

The decisions were taken at a meeting on educational administration held at the council headquarters in Kamalanagar on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Executive Member in-charge of Education Doymoy Daveng Chakma.

Under the new initiative, every Wednesday will be observed as ‘Mizo Speaking Day’ in all primary and middle schools within the CADC area. The initiative is aimed at providing students with regular opportunities to learn and practise the Mizo language.

A committee headed by Primary Education Department Office Superintendent Satish Chakma has been constituted to prepare guidelines and modalities for implementing the programme, the official said.

The meeting also decided to adopt and implement the NEP from the 2027-28 academic session in accordance with the policy framework and guidelines of the Mizoram government.

The District School Education Board (DSEB) and the concerned education departments will undertake preparatory measures and issue detailed implementation guidelines.

The meeting also approved in principle the draft Chakma Autonomous District Council (Transfer and Posting of Elementary School Teachers) Rules, 2026.

A review committee headed by Education Officer Punya Jagat Talukdar has been tasked with examining the draft rules and finalising them by October 10. The revised draft will subsequently be placed before the executive committee for consideration.

The meeting further resolved to launch a systematic literacy programme in the CADC area, subject to approval by the executive committee and availability of funds.

It also decided to introduce 10 minutes of ‘Anapana’ meditation every Friday in all primary and middle schools under the council, the official said.