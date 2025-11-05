Mizoram’s Chawnpui residents unite for major plastic waste drive, collect 150 kg recyclables

Residents of Chawnpui locality in Mizoram joined forces on the morning of November 5 for a large-scale plastic waste collection drive led by the Cleanliness Drive Committee of the Chawnpui Branch Young Mizo Association (YMA).

The initiative targeted plastic bottles and scrap iron, which were purchased at Rs 30 per kilogram. The committee reported collecting around 150 kilograms of recyclables during the event.

Chawnpui YMA leaders said the effort is part of their ongoing campaign to protect the environment and keep local water bodies clean. They added that such drives aim to encourage residents to adopt sustainable waste management practices.

Formed under the guidance of the Chawnpui Local Council, the Cleanliness Drive Committee operates within the Aizawl City Branch YMA Cleanliness Coordination Programme. The campaign is jointly organised by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, Aizawl Smart City Ltd., Aizawl Municipal Corporation, and the Central YMA.

Community groups such as church youth organisations, local schools, taxi welfare associations, and hawkers actively participated in the effort. Through collective contributions, residents raised about Rs. 2 lakh, which is being used for road repairs and community welfare projects.

The YMA reaffirmed its commitment to continue such initiatives to ensure Chawnpui remains cleaner, healthier, and environmentally sustainable.