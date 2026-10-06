Mizoram's cosmos flower festival opens in Champhai to boost eco-cultural tourism

The 11-day Hnahsin Kut, or cosmos flower festival, began in Mizoram's Champhai district on October 6, with the state government pitching the event as a platform to promote eco-cultural tourism and showcase the region's natural and cultural heritage.

Horticulture Minister C Lalsawivunga inaugurated the festival at Zotlang Mual. Organised by the Champhai Nature Conservancy in association with the Horticulture and Tourism departments, the festival will continue till October 16.

Lalsawivunga invited tourists from across India and abroad to visit Champhai and experience its natural attractions and cultural heritage.

The minister also highlighted the growing economic activity linked to horticulture and agro-based industries in the district.

He said the Champhai Grape Growers' Society's winery at Tlangsam produced around 75,000 litres of grape wine this year and recorded sales of about Rs 6.54 crore. Another winery at Hnahlan produced around 80,000 litres and generated revenue of about Rs 3 crore, he said.

Passion fruit is currently cultivated across around 375 hectares in Champhai district, while cultivation is also being promoted in neighbouring Khawzawl district, Lalsawivunga said.

A passion fruit processing unit is being set up at New Champhai and is expected to be inaugurated soon, he said.

The minister also highlighted the government's Zau Policy, which promotes cluster-based farming, and cited cabbage cultivation at Samthang as an example of its implementation.

Champhai is also the leading district in ginger cultivation among the crops prioritised by the state government, he said.

The Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has approved a proposal for a major ginger processing unit in Champhai under the Mizo Ginger Mission, Lalsawivunga said.

Mualkawi has been selected as the main site for the facility, while smaller processing units have been proposed at Zotlang, Vaphai and Tualcheng.

A Mizo Ginger Day will also be organised during the Hnahsin festival, the minister said.

The cosmos flower festival has emerged as an important tourism and economic event for Champhai, a district bordering Myanmar. Last year, the festival attracted around 1.2 lakh visitors and generated economic activity estimated at about Rs 20 crore in and around the district, officials said.

Stall owners recorded sales of around Rs 2 crore, while hotels, guest houses and homestays earned about Rs 1.4 crore during the festival, they said.