Mizoram’s Dampa assembly seat among eight constituencies going to bypolls

The Election Commission of India has scheduled by-elections for eight Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha. Polling will be held on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

The Dampa Assembly constituency in Mizoram has emerged as a focal point ahead of the bypolls. The seat fell vacant following the death of Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Vanlalsailova, a singer and preacher who lost in Dampa during the 2023 Assembly elections. The MNF has nominated former minister and senior vice president Dr. R. Lalthangliana, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Lalhmingthanga Sailo, previously a Congress candidate in the same constituency. The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) is backing former minister and party vice president John Rotluangliana.

Located along the Bangladesh border in Mamit District, Dampa has a sizable Chakma and Bru population. Historically a Congress bastion since Mizoram became a state in 1987, it shifted to MNF control in 2018.

The by-election carries significant political implications. A ZPM loss could signal declining support for the ruling party ahead of the 2028 state elections. Conversely, an MNF win may strengthen its bid for the Leader of Opposition post, which requires a minimum of 10 seats in the 40-member assembly.