Mizoram’s Dampa bypoll likely to coincide with Bihar assembly elections

A by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram’s Mamit district is likely to be held simultaneously with the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the official schedule shortly. In its latest statement, the ECI revealed the deployment of 470 central observers to oversee the Bihar elections as well as assembly by-elections in a Union Territory and six states, including Mizoram. The observers include 320 IAS officers, 60 IPS officers, and 90 officers from other services, underscoring the commission’s focus on ensuring free and fair elections.

The Dampa seat fell vacant following the demise of Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. Political parties have already fielded their candidates in anticipation of the bypoll.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has nominated popular Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova.

The main opposition MNF is fielding its senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress has chosen state unit vice president and former minister John Rotluangaliana.

The BJP has put forward Lalhmangaiha, a former Congress leader who recently joined the saffron party.