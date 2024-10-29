A draft voter list of Mizoram which was published on October 29 revealed that female voters in the state have outnumbered their male counterparts by 26,800.

Of a total of 8,58,534 voters in Mizoram, 4,42,667 are women and 4,15,867 are men.

The draft electoral rolls were prepared for the special summary revision of the voter list to include people turning 18 years old on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 in 2025.

Aizawl, comprising 12 Assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,88,962 followed by Lunglei district at 1,01,002, which has six assembly constituencies.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least number of electorates at 16,276.

An official informed that claim (inclusion) and objection can be filed between October 29 and November 28.

It was further stated that the final rolls will be published in January next.

Mizoram has 40 assembly constituencies and 1,301 polling stations.