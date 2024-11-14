The Entertainment Society of Mizoram (ESM) held Film-Fest 2024 at I&PR Auditorium, Treasury Square, Aizawl on November 14, with funding from the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The Joint Director of I&PR Department, Mina Zoliani Joute graced the event as the chief guest.

Joute lauded the efforts of the organisers, exalting the government's efforts in promoting film and visual arts in the state, which has led to the immense growth and development of film industry.

Furthermore, Joute stated that the I&PR Department as the nodal department will continue to do its utmost to promote film industry in the state, citing increasing talent in their field an important step for development.

The function was chaired by Lalhruaitluanga Ralte, Vice Chairman, Entertainment Society of Mizoram (ESM). Reprsentatives of Mass Communication, Lersia App, Earth Pictures, In-House Production and Conflate Video Production discussed the topic and held a talkshow and interaction.