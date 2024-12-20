Mizoram, a northeastern state known for its self-regulated markets and disciplined traffic, has added another remarkable chapter to its tradition of community service. A local taxi driver has transformed his white Alto (registration MZ01P4866) into a mobile embodiment of Christmas cheer, offering free rides to residents during the festive season.

The vehicle, adorned with a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and snowman cutouts, prominently displays "FREE SERVICE" on its exterior, drawing attention across the capital city. This initiative has caught the eye of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who praised the effort on social media as a demonstration of the state's giving spirit.

"A beautiful reminder of how kindness and generosity make the festive season even more special. Thank you for spreading cheer and warmth!" Lalduhoma wrote, highlighting the community-focused gesture.

The free taxi service will operate throughout the Christmas and New Year period, providing transportation to residents when public transport options are typically limited. This initiative joins Mizoram's growing list of unique social practices, where community welfare often takes precedence over individual profit.