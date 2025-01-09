Breaking new ground in Mizoram's public transport sector, 48-year-old Lalawmpuii has become the state's first woman auto-rickshaw driver, operating from the remote village of Thingkah in Lawngtlai district.

Financial necessity turned into a pioneering achievement when Lalawmpuii took the wheel of her family's auto-rickshaw five months ago. "I enjoy driving so I take up this profession. Plus, our family saves a lot of money if I drive it myself than hiring a driver," she told India Today NE.

The family purchased the auto-rickshaw in 2021 using the compensation money they received. Initially hiring a driver, they faced mounting financial pressure as her husband Rorelliana, a carpenter, struggled with deteriorating eyesight and declining income.

"My husband has been having eyesight problems for the last few years and could not earn much from his carpentry work. Our main source of income is the auto-rickshaw. But that has also not suffice since we have to pay the driver," Lalawmpuii explained.

Rather than selling the vehicle as her husband suggested, Lalawmpuii, who already held a driver's license, decided to take matters into her own hands. She now balances her new profession with family responsibilities, starting each day by dropping her twin boys at school before beginning her service.

The local community has embraced her entrepreneurial spirit. "There are many times when people would pay me extra fare because of their admiration," she said.

Lalawmpuii's achievement adds to Mizoram's growing list of women in transport services, joining the ranks of female two-wheeler taxi drivers, bus conductors, and inter-state maxi cab operators who ply between Mizoram and Assam. Her story reflects the state's long-standing tradition of women contributing significantly to family incomes.