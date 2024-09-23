The supply of fuel and essential commodities in Mizoram has resumed after a disruption caused by the poor condition of National Highways 6 and 306.

These highways, critical for connecting Mizoram with Assam, were severely damaged by monsoon rains, leading to the suspension of operations by oil tankers and other transport services.

After the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers’ Association (MOTDA) and the Petroleum Entrepreneurs’ and Transporters’ Union of Mizoram (PETUM) suspended operations between September 17 and 19, fuel and goods supply was affected.



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Hundreds of trucks were stranded, creating shortages. However, following an inspection of ongoing repair works on NH-6, particularly the Kawnpui-Khamprang stretch, the associations called off the strike on September 22.

State officials, including Food and Civil Supplies Minister B Lalchhanzova and PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, visited the affected areas to assess the repair progress.

The worst-hit Kawnpui-Khamrang sector is being repaired, and while the route is under a defects liability period until 2026, the state government has terminated the contract of the private firm responsible due to its failure to maintain the road.

Mizoram has faced extensive road damage due to landslides at over 573 locations. The state has urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to take over road maintenance and repair sections of NH-306 under its jurisdiction.