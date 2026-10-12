‘Mizoram’s geography must never limit people’s aspirations’: Scindia

Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on October 12 said Mizoram’s geographical challenges should not limit the aspirations and opportunities of its people, asserting that improved connectivity and infrastructure would help unlock the Northeast’s economic potential.

Scindia made the remarks during his two-day visit to Mizoram, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth nearly Rs 350 crore, including initiatives in road connectivity, power, water supply, healthcare, education, sports and traditional arts and crafts.

Addressing a function at Tuivamit on the outskirts of Aizawl, the minister said the Centre was working with the Mizoram government to overcome challenges posed by distance from markets, hospitals and economic opportunities.

“Geography may shape our landscape, but it must never shape the limits for our people,” Scindia said, emphasising the need to expand connectivity, livelihoods and access to opportunities.

He said the Northeast had emerged as a growth engine of a “new India”, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioning the region’s eight states as Ashta Lakshmi in the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Scindia said the Centre’s development initiatives were aimed at improving economic opportunities while preserving the region’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

Highlighting improved railway connectivity, he said the 52-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line had brought Mizoram onto India’s railway map for the first time. According to him, the line had carried nearly 15 lakh passengers through more than 1,100 trips over the past year, connecting Aizawl with Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi.

He also cited the arrival of a 42-wagon freight train carrying 26,000 quintals of rice from Punjab as an example of how improved connectivity was opening up new possibilities for the state.

On agriculture, Scindia said the Centre was working with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on a Rs 200-crore ginger mission to develop an integrated value chain encompassing cultivation, processing, branding, transportation and access to international markets.

The minister also highlighted Mizoram’s tourism potential, saying the state received nearly 5.5 lakh visitors, including around 9,000 foreign tourists, during the first six months of this year. He said discussions were underway with the state government on tourism- and sports-related projects.

According to Scindia, the DoNER Ministry currently has nearly 375 projects worth around Rs 4,710 crore in Mizoram, of which approximately 295 projects valued at Rs 2,700 crore have been completed.

“This is not just data, this is our track record,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of cultural identity alongside economic growth, Scindia urged the people of Mizoram to preserve their traditions while expanding their horizons.

“Mizoram must grow while maintaining its identity. But while Mizoram maintains its identity, it must keep expanding its horizons,” he said.

Scindia is scheduled to attend the Northeast Bankers’ Conclave at Mizoram University on Tuesday before returning to Delhi. The conclave will bring together banking-sector stakeholders to discuss financial inclusion, access to institutional credit and support for economic growth across the northeastern states.

Earlier, the minister said the meeting would focus on improving credit access and facilitating loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs in the region.