An important meeting was convened at Mizoram's Kolasib Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall to discuss the Civil Defence Action Plan in light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by Kolasib Deputy Commissioner Robert C Lalhmangaiha.

In his opening remarks, the DC emphasised the urgency of formulating a comprehensive District Civil Defence Action Plan, calling it a key priority for both the Central and state governments.

He noted that Kolasib is the second most critical district in Mizoram after the capital, Aizawl, and confirmed that the district had already submitted its priority list of critical infrastructure following a directive from the Chief Secretary.

The DC urged all stakeholders - including civil society organisations and government agencies, to collaborate effectively. He cautioned against complacency, stating that despite Kolasib’s peaceful environment, a constant state of alert is necessary.

"National priority is state priority, and consequently, it is also a district priority," he said. He also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing information about troop movements on social media, stressing the importance of unity and discipline during sensitive times.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police David H Lalthangliana also addressed the gathering, highlighting the relevance of the Civil Defence Act of 1968 under current conditions.

"Our district may seem peaceful due to its location, but the future is uncertain. Preparedness is essential at all times," he said. The SP called on civilians to support law enforcement in maintaining peace and security.

Key decisions and outcomes of today’s meeting include:

Establishment of Control Rooms: The District Control Room will be established at the District Emergency Operation Centre DM&R branch at the Deputy Commissioner's Office. Police stations will function as subsidiary control rooms, serving as information hubs and helplines for the public.



Preparation of Civil Defence Action Plan: The Deputy Commissioner's Office will be responsible for drafting the comprehensive Civil Defence Action Plan. Relevant government departments are required to submit necessary inputs for its formulation.



The District Transport Officer (DTO), Kolasib has been directed to compile and submit a comprehensive list of all vehicles registered under the jurisdiction of Kolasib District. Priority shall be accorded to the identification and distinct cataloguing of vehicles suitable for deployment in help and rescue operations.



Scheduled Mock Drill: An air raid mock drill is scheduled to be conducted in Kolasib and Vairengte on the upcoming Monday night:

The siren will sound at 8:59 PM. All lights, including those powered by inverters and solar lamps, must be switched off. Vehicular movement will be halted during the mock drill. The mock drill will commence at 9:00 PM and conclude at 9:04 PM.

All Village Councils and local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are requested to cooperate in disseminating this information and ensuring adherence to the mock drill procedures. The Police Department will manage traffic control during the drill.



The meeting was attended by a distinguished assembly of officials and community leaders in Kolasib District including the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner, representatives from the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJW) Vairengte, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Railways, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), Mizofed, heads of various important offices in Kolasib, as well as representatives from Village Councils, NGOs, and Church leaders.

The administration reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and calls for the full cooperation of the public in these vital preparedness measures.