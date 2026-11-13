Indian women's hockey player and Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar on November 13 became the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award.

The 26-year-old was among 17 sportspersons selected for the Arjuna Award 2025 by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on August 18. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to her at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Hailing from Kolasib district in northern Mizoram, Lalremsiami took up hockey at a young age. Her talent was recognised by her teachers, who encouraged her to pursue the sport.

She joined the state-run hockey academy at Thenzawl in 2011, at the age of 11, before moving to the National Hockey Academy in New Delhi in 2016.

Lalremsiami made her national debut at the Junior Nehru Hockey Tournament in October 2011. She was subsequently selected for India's Under-18 team for the 2016 Asian Cup and received her first call-up to the senior national team in 2017. She was part of India's Asia Cup-winning squad that year.

She went on to become a key member of the Indian women's hockey team and represented the country at several major international tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where India finished fourth. She also became the first woman from Mizoram to compete at the Olympics.

Her commitment to the national team drew attention in 2019 when she chose to remain with the squad for the FIH Women's Series in Japan despite the death of her father, Lalthansanga Zote. India won the tournament and secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2020, Lalremsiami became the first Indian woman hockey player to receive the International Hockey Federation's Women's Rising Star of the Year award.

Her achievements also include a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2023 and 2024, and gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Mizoram government had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh each for Lalremsiami and fellow Mizo player Lalthantluangi for their contribution to India's women's hockey team, which won gold at the Asian Games on October 2.