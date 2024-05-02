C Lalmuanthanga the leader of the United Legislature Party (ULP) and CEM designate-a party formed by the coalition of Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress at Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC)- and five other MDC members on Thursday submitted a letter to the Governor of Mizoram that the ULP has met the required number of MDCs to form the LADC government.

As Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati was not present, Governor Secretary Lalsangliana received the letter on his behalf.

C.Lalmuanthanga informed the Secretary that on May 1, 2024, all 13 members of the United Legislature Party had submitted a letter to the Governor through Lawngtlai DC staking claim to form a Government.



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The Secretary told the ULP leader that the Governor shall meet them on Friday and he is expected to issue an approval letter.

The United Legislature Party leader and the five members also met Mizo National Front President and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga who informed them that the MNF party will be faithful to the coalition and that the party wants to be part of good governance. They also met the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lal Thanzara at his residence.

In both meetings, the ULP leaders were accompanied by MNF’s Robert Romawia Ralte and Congress Ex-MP Ronald Sapa Tlau.