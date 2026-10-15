The Lawngtlai district administration in Mizoram is stepping up measures to regulate the movement of refugees and curb unauthorised trading activities with Myanmar, Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga said on October 15.

Lalruatsanga made the remarks while chairing a meeting with leaders of the Central Young Lai Association (CYLA), the largest civil society organisation in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) area. The meeting discussed the seizure of 10 pickup vehicles allegedly entering the district in violation of an order issued by the district magistrate.

According to officials, volunteers of the Young Lai Association (YLA) intercepted the vehicles in the AOC Veng area of Lawngtlai on Tuesday while they were travelling from Aizawl. The vehicles were subsequently handed over to enforcement authorities of the District Transport Office (DTO).

The Deputy Commissioner said clear rules had been put in place to regulate refugees’ movement and trading activities, particularly along the Myanmar border. He stressed the need for strict compliance and said the administration was working closely with the LADC. He also appreciated the cooperation extended by non-governmental organisations in implementing the measures.

The district administration is closely monitoring cross-border movement and trade to ensure that activities are carried out in accordance with the law, Lalruatsanga said.

He also expressed concern over reports of unauthorised vehicle checks and the collection of money from vehicles entering and leaving the district. Such practices were unacceptable, he said, adding that those involved would be identified and dealt with according to the law.

Officials said nearly 30,000 people from Myanmar are currently taking shelter across Mizoram, with a large number residing in Lawngtlai district.

Recently, a meeting chaired by the district administration flagged an increase in vehicle thefts and the illegal movement of vehicles through the district. The administration has called for intensified surveillance of stolen vehicles and those allegedly being taken to Myanmar for sale.

The monitoring will also cover new vehicles purchased using Indian documents or those allegedly accompanied by improper documentation, officials said.