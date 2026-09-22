Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district calls for stricter vigil against illegal cross-border trade

The Lawngtlai district administration in Mizoram has called for stricter surveillance against illegal cross-border trade along the India-Myanmar border, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga directed officials to thoroughly check goods being transported along the border and stressed the need for action against the illegal movement and trade of vehicles.

The directions were issued during a meeting attended by officials from the district administration, state police, Assam Rifles and Lai Autonomous District Council, along with representatives of the Central Young Lai Association.

The meeting reviewed reports of cross-border activities and discussed measures to strengthen coordination among enforcement agencies, officials said.

Officials also discussed the growing importance of the road through Zorinpui under the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), which is expected to see increased movement related to trade with Myanmar in the coming years.

The district administration stressed strict compliance with laws and regulations and called for continued cooperation with civil society organisations to safeguard the interests and security of people living in the border district.

Six districts of Mizoram — Lawngtlai, Siaha, Saitual, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Hnahthial — share an international border with Myanmar’s Chin State.