In Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, the District Election Officer Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy organised a felicitation program for senior citizens above the age of 100 years who voted in the Lok Sabha election 2024 on April 19, 2024.

Two voters, aged 104 and 116 years were presented with a certificate of appreciation and a pressure cooker.

The two voters felicitated were – Thanglianhluma, a 104 resident of Lawngtlai College Veng, and Famiangi, a 116-year-old resident of Pangkhua village, Lawngtlai district.

Mizoram has 4758 senior voters who are above the age of 85 years.



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