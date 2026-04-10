Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district launches 3-year drug-free campaign along Myanmar border

The Lawngtlai district administration in Mizoram on April 10 launched a three-year drug-free campaign under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, aiming to curb substance abuse in the border region.

The campaign was formally unveiled by Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) Chief Executive Member C Lalsawmzuala during a ceremony held in Lawngtlai.

Covering 178 villages in the southern district, the initiative targets communities located along the international border with Myanmar, an area considered highly vulnerable to drug trafficking.

Highlighting the challenges, Lalsawmzuala said the district’s proximity to the border increases the risk of drug inflow, making sustained and coordinated efforts crucial to tackle the issue. He emphasised that achieving a drug-free status would require the collective involvement of government agencies, village councils, NGOs and churches.

Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga said multiple committees have been constituted under the programme to ensure effective implementation. He added that funds have been secured from the Centre to support various anti-drug initiatives.

Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar’s Chin state, with six districts, including Lawngtlai and Champhai, located along the frontier. Authorities believe focused interventions in these areas are critical to addressing drug trafficking and abuse.

The campaign forms part of broader efforts to strengthen prevention, awareness and rehabilitation measures in vulnerable border districts.