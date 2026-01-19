Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district plans inter-district meet, surprise checks on undocumented immigrants

The Lawngtlai district administration in Mizoram has proposed to convene an inter-district joint meeting and conduct surprise checks to curb the influx of undocumented illegal immigrants and regulate unorganised trading activities, officials said on January 19.

It was also decided to constitute a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Drafting Committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Lawngtlai, with the aim of finalising the SOP by mid-February.

The decisions were taken during a consultation meeting on issues related to illegal immigration and trading (marketing) in Lawngtlai district, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall and chaired by Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the rising influx of illegal immigrants and unregulated trading activities in the district had emerged as serious concerns. He informed the meeting that the Mizoram Home Department had also issued directions to take necessary steps to address the issues.

Lalruatsanga emphasised that tackling the situation would require not only administrative measures but also coordinated efforts involving non-governmental organisations, village councils, police and security forces, as the matter could have long-term implications for both the district and the state.

While acknowledging humanitarian considerations, he cautioned that failure to take timely action could lead to more serious challenges in the future.

On trading and marketing-related issues, the Deputy Commissioner urged the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) authorities to extend full cooperation to ensure the formulation of a comprehensive and effective SOP.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the police department, Assam Rifles (20th Battalion), Revenue Department, LADC, District Council Trade Officer (LADC), Central Young Lai Association (CYLA), Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA) Lawngtlai unit, Village Council Association, Village Council Presidents, 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Lai Women’s Association (LWA), Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), Lai Union Party (LUP) and Mizo Union Party (MUP), officials said.