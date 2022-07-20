After a long hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic, local football has made an epic comeback this year and is biggest ever.

More than a month-long LBS Suzuki All Mizoram Inter Village Tournament has come to an end yesterday with the final match of the Tournament being played by the Sialhawk VC team and the Champhai Kanan VC team at Lammual in the state capital, Aizawl. Champhai Kanan VC Team has become the champion by beating Sialhawk VC team by 2-1.

As the powerhouse of Football in the country, football isn’t just another sport, It is a way of life in Mizoram.

Mizoram's inter-village football match

A population of just 1.26 million makes the state the second least populous in the country after Sikkim. But in terms of football, Mizoram is one of the highest suppliers of football players not just for clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League but also for the national team.

Whenever there is a big football tournament played in the state, it becomes a festival for the Mizo's who rejoice and celebrate the essence of the sport by, dancing and cheering at the football beat.

Mizoram's inter-village football match

The 2022 Inter Village Football Tournament has been going on for more than a month with 204 teams from different parts of the state and one of the highest numbers of team participation in a local football tournament in the country. The tournament was organized by Mizoram Football Association (MFA).

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia attended LBS Suzuki All Mizoram Inter Village Football Tournament, Final Match closing programme.

In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister said that the state govt is giving its best to provide better facilities and infrastructure for youth sports persons even though covid pandemic has slowed down progress. And also said that under UD and PA Department Smart City Project, 6 more Artificial turfs will be installed in the Aizawl City area very soon.