Mizoram's Lunglei Deputy Commissioner, Pi Navneet Mann, hosted a lunch meeting with the Indo-Bangladesh Joint Boundary Inspection Team at the Circuit House, Lunglei, on February 6.

The joint inspection was held as part of the field survey work for the 2024–2025 season, initiated following the decisions made during the 45th Joint Boundary Conference held from November 12 to 14, 2024, in Kolkata.

The Indian delegation, comprising six members, is led by Pu Uday Shanker Prasad, Director of the West Bengal & Sikkim Geo-spatial Directorate, Survey of India.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi team, consisting of seven members, is headed by Brigadier General Nur-E-Alam Mohammad Sobayer Sarwar, Surveyor General of Bangladesh.

The joint inspection, scheduled from 4th to 10th February 2025, will take place within Indian territory until 7th February and in Bangladeshi territory from 7th to 10th February.

The joint inspection team will review the progress of field work and check the constructed boundary pillars between MP 2359 to MP 2360. They will also verify the observation of field work in field season 2019-2020 as inspection of 2019-2020 could not be carried out due to Covid Pandemic.

The team will issue necessary guideline to the survey teams for successful completion of boundary survey field work for the field season 2024-2025.