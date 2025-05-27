Mizoram's opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF), a once-dominant party has lost all political ground and has no chance of returning to power, ruling party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) claimed on May 27.

ZPM spokesperson K Laltluangkima launched an attack at the party, stating that the MNF will be "wiped out from politics", while Addressing a press conference in Aizawl.

"The MNF is waning rapidly. It will have no strength to topple the ZPM from power. It will look for allies in the next assembly polls but its allies will swallow it," Laltluangkima said.

Claiming that the MNF is no longer an option to replace the ZPM, Laltluangkima said that ZPM's rivals were now non-regional parties, the Congress and the BJP.

He claimed that a new party led by a charismatic leader will have to be formed in Mizoram if ZPM is to be replaced by a regional party, but it will take at least 20 years to achieve such a result.

ZPM unseated MNF from power in the 2023 assembly polls in the northeastern state.