The Government of Mizoram has introduced a new Electric Vehicle Policy, effective September 10, igniting a heated public debate. The policy, which favours electric vehicles over traditional combustion engine vehicles, has drawn criticism from many citizens.

A key point of contention is the exemption of electric vehicles from Aizawl's decade-old odd-even traffic restriction system. While conventional vehicles can only operate on alternate days based on their license plate numbers, electric vehicles are now permitted to run daily.

The policy also gives priority to electric vehicles in registration processes and plans to allocate reserved parking spaces in select city areas. These measures aim to incentivise the adoption of electric vehicles, particularly electric scooters, which are becoming increasingly popular in Aizawl.

However, the preferential treatment has sparked a backlash on social media platforms. Many netizens argue that the policy unfairly advantages electric vehicle owners and disrupts the established traffic management system.

Adding fuel to the controversy, the state's sole electric scooter dealer, MST Motors (Ather), has faced public criticism for a promotional flyer featuring the tagline "Let's wave Bye Bye to no plying days." This marketing approach has been perceived by some as insensitive to the concerns of conventional vehicle owners.