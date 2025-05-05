The Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), introduced with much anticipation in March and operational since April 1, is facing significant hurdles as private hospitals across the state have refused to adopt it.

The Non-Government Hospital Association of Mizoram (NGHAM) has formally stated that private hospitals are opting out of the scheme and have no intention of implementing it in the near future. Despite the government's efforts, these facilities report a steady influx of patients, indicating no immediate need to align with the MUHCS framework.

Under the new scheme, every family in Mizoram is eligible for up to ₹5 lakh in annual medical reimbursements after paying a yearly registration fee of ₹2,500. The scheme consolidates multiple existing benefits, including the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme, and reimbursement entitlements for government employees.

However, discontent is also growing among government employees. The Federation of Mizoram Government Employees & Workers (FMGE&W) has called for a dedicated committee to review and revise the scheme to better suit the needs of government staff. The Federation has further demanded that its representatives be included in this committee to ensure their concerns are directly addressed.

In a related appeal, the FMGE&W has urged that government employees and their dependents be permitted to access treatment at any hospital of their choice, without being constrained by the current package rates, until a revamped healthcare structure is finalized.

