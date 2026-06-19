Mizoram's new Rajya Sabha MP Laltluangkima backs issue-based support to NDA government

Newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, K. Laltluangkima, on June 19 said he would extend support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on issues concerning the development of Mizoram and the welfare of its people, while maintaining that his party would remain politically neutral in Parliament.

Laltluangkima, a senior leader of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), said both he and the party's lone Lok Sabha MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, would not align themselves with either the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition INDIA bloc.

"We will remain neutral members in Parliament. However, our support to the central government will be issue-based," Laltluangkima told reporters in Aizawl.

The 62-year-old leader said his primary focus would be to secure greater support from the Centre for Mizoram's development programmes and ensure the successful implementation of key welfare initiatives undertaken by the state government.

He emphasized that the interests of Mizoram and its people would remain his top priority during his tenure in the Rajya Sabha.

The Zoram People's Movement organized a felicitation programme on Friday to celebrate Laltluangkima's victory in the Rajya Sabha election held a day earlier.

Addressing party members and supporters during the event, Laltluangkima described the election as one of the most challenging political contests of his career.

Drawing comparisons with previous Rajya Sabha elections, he said the latest poll witnessed intense political competition and considerable challenges.

"This recent Rajya Sabha election was highly exhausting as we faced immense challenges and interference. During the previous Rajya Sabha election, when the ZPM was in the opposition, the candidate of the then ruling party was allowed to contest smoothly. However, the tougher the goal, the sweeter the taste of victory," he said.

Laltluangkima secured victory in the election by polling 26 votes out of the 36 votes cast in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. His nearest rival, Zothansangi Hmar of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), received all 10 votes from her party legislators.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, which have two and one legislators respectively in the Assembly, did not field candidates for the election. Legislators from both parties also abstained from voting.

One ZPM legislator, W. Chhuanawma of Tuichang constituency, was unable to cast his vote due to health reasons.

The victory marks another significant political milestone for the ZPM, which came to power in Mizoram in 2023 and has since positioned itself as a regional force independent of both major national political alliances. With Laltluangkima's entry into the Rajya Sabha, the party is expected to further strengthen its representation at the national level while continuing to advocate for the interests of Mizoram in Parliament.

