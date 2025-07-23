Mizoram’s oldest recorded woman passes away at 117

Famiangi, believed to be Mizoram’s oldest recorded woman at 117, died peacefully at her home in Pangkhua village, Lawngtlai district, early Tuesday morning, July 22.

Born in 1908, Famiangi’s life spanned three centuries, witnessing sweeping changes from colonial rule to modern India. Her age was verified through local records maintained by community leaders. She was the daughter of Huathmung and Suisung and was married to the late Heinawna. Together, they raised eight children.

Her extended family is one of the largest in the region, with 195 descendants that include 51 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

Famiangi remained active and engaged well into her later years. She drew statewide attention in 2023 when she participated in the Mizoram State Assembly Elections and was recognised with a certificate of appreciation by the state election commission for her civic involvement.

Her health began to decline in recent months due to age-related issues, and despite attentive care from her family, she passed away at 7:00 am on July 22.